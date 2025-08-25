 
Geo News

Is Snoop Dogg a Republican?

Fans are asking about Snoop Dogg's political affiliation after his criticism of "Lightyear" movie

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 25, 2025

Snoop Dogg criticizes Lightyear movie
Snoop Dogg criticizes 'Lightyear' movie 

Rapper Snoop Dogg has sparked controversy after expressing discomfort with LGBTQ+ representation in Disney's "Lightyear" during a recent podcast appearance. 

Speaking on the "It's Giving" podcast, the artist described feeling "scared" to take his grandchildren to movies following his experience watching the 2022 Pixar film with his grandson.

The rapper recounted his grandson's questions about same-sex couples depicted in the animated movie, saying he was unprepared to explain the relationship dynamics shown on screen. 

"It fu**** me up," Snoop said, describing how the film's LGBTQ+ content caught him off guard and left him struggling to answer his grandson's questions about how two women could have a baby together.

His political affiliation has become a topic of heated online discussion after these controversial remarks, with numerous social media users questioning whether he supports Trump or the Republican Party.

Notably, Snoop Dogg performed at the Crypto Ball, a pre-inauguration event for Donald Trump's second term, on January 17, 2025, not directly at the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. 

The rapper's decision to perform at the Trump-affiliated event sparked significant criticism from fans. 

Responding to the backlash, Snoop Dogg stated: "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love... I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still 100% Black."


Does Taylor Swift have autism?
Does Taylor Swift have autism?
John Leguizamo compares 90s Hollywood to racist regime
John Leguizamo compares 90s Hollywood to racist regime
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Bombshell texts, emails made public in smear campaign case
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Bombshell texts, emails made public in smear campaign case
Netflix show 'KPop Demon Hunters' marks major milestone
Netflix show 'KPop Demon Hunters' marks major milestone
Zendaya reveals the accent she wants to learn
Zendaya reveals the accent she wants to learn
Sting being sued by former bandmates over royalties
Sting being sued by former bandmates over royalties
Snoop Dogg lands in hot waters over controversial comments
Snoop Dogg lands in hot waters over controversial comments
Corey Mylchreest shares BTS photos, videos as 'Hostage' becomes number 1 on Netflix
Corey Mylchreest shares BTS photos, videos as 'Hostage' becomes number 1 on Netflix