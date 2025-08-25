Is Snoop Dogg a Republican?

Snoop Dogg criticizes 'Lightyear' movie

Rapper Snoop Dogg has sparked controversy after expressing discomfort with LGBTQ+ representation in Disney's "Lightyear" during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking on the "It's Giving" podcast, the artist described feeling "scared" to take his grandchildren to movies following his experience watching the 2022 Pixar film with his grandson.

The rapper recounted his grandson's questions about same-sex couples depicted in the animated movie, saying he was unprepared to explain the relationship dynamics shown on screen.

"It fu**** me up," Snoop said, describing how the film's LGBTQ+ content caught him off guard and left him struggling to answer his grandson's questions about how two women could have a baby together.

His political affiliation has become a topic of heated online discussion after these controversial remarks, with numerous social media users questioning whether he supports Trump or the Republican Party.

Notably, Snoop Dogg performed at the Crypto Ball, a pre-inauguration event for Donald Trump's second term, on January 17, 2025, not directly at the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025.

The rapper's decision to perform at the Trump-affiliated event sparked significant criticism from fans.

Responding to the backlash, Snoop Dogg stated: "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love... I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still 100% Black."



