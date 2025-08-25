Princess Beatrice launches business venture amid renewed scrutiny of parents

Princess Beatrice has launched a new business venture alongside a senior figure at the World Economic Forum.

The report comes as her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, face renewed controversy tied to a forthcoming book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie.

Beatrice, the Duke of York’s eldest daughter, was named as a director and 45 percent shareholder of Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd, a newly incorporated company listed at Companies House.

The venture, which spans software development, IT services and management consultancy, also includes Luis Alvarado Martinez, a Spanish-born WEF executive, as a co-owner. Beatrice’s private secretary, Olivia “Libby” Horsley, holds the third stake but is not listed as a director.

The WEF itself has been under turbulence this year amid allegations against its founder Klaus Schwab, which he has denied.

According to the British media, the development comes as Beatrice balances private-sector work with a growing portfolio of patronages.

Earlier this year she became patron of Borne, a charity tackling premature birth, after welcoming her second daughter, Athena, prematurely in January.

Beatrice does not receive public funding and has increasingly pursued commercial roles, while her father Andrew remains out of public duties since 2019.