 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice launches business venture amid renewed scrutiny of parents

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, launches new company

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 25, 2025

Princess Beatrice launches business venture amid renewed scrutiny of parents
Princess Beatrice launches business venture amid renewed scrutiny of parents

Princess Beatrice has launched a new business venture alongside a senior figure at the World Economic Forum.

The report comes as her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, face renewed controversy tied to a forthcoming book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie.

Beatrice, the Duke of York’s eldest daughter, was named as a director and 45 percent shareholder of Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd, a newly incorporated company listed at Companies House. 

The venture, which spans software development, IT services and management consultancy, also includes Luis Alvarado Martinez, a Spanish-born WEF executive, as a co-owner. Beatrice’s private secretary, Olivia “Libby” Horsley, holds the third stake but is not listed as a director.

The WEF itself has been under turbulence this year amid allegations against its founder Klaus Schwab, which he has denied.

According to the British media, the development comes as Beatrice   balances private-sector work with a growing portfolio of patronages. 

Earlier this year she became patron of Borne, a charity tackling premature birth, after welcoming her second daughter, Athena, prematurely in January.

Beatrice does not receive public funding and has increasingly pursued commercial roles, while her father Andrew remains out of public duties since 2019.

King and Queen set couple goals in latest tour
King and Queen set couple goals in latest tour
Kate Middleton's thoughts after nine-month cancer ordeal: ‘Making a fresh start'
Kate Middleton's thoughts after nine-month cancer ordeal: ‘Making a fresh start'
Royal family 'top tier' makes King Charles happy
Royal family 'top tier' makes King Charles happy
Prince Harry made to play second place: ‘Meghan has a new priority'
Prince Harry made to play second place: ‘Meghan has a new priority'
Prince William's plans as King for Zara Tindall amid frustration with Princess Anne exposed
Prince William's plans as King for Zara Tindall amid frustration with Princess Anne exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new deal poses ONE big threat to Royal Family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new deal poses ONE big threat to Royal Family
King Charles restarts funeral plans amid cancer treatment
King Charles restarts funeral plans amid cancer treatment
Prince Harry issued strong warning about creating Princess Diana documentary
Prince Harry issued strong warning about creating Princess Diana documentary