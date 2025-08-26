Harrison Ford shares secret to his marriage to Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford reveals secret to his 15-year marriage

Harrison Ford is getting candid about the key to his lasting marriage to Calista Flockhart.

The Indiana Jones star, who celebrated 15 years of marriage with Calista in June, shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin.

“Old people can love, too," the 82-year-old actor joked with the host. “You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business."

"You think it’s the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f****** up," Ford continued.

The Shrinking star added that while relationships require effort, he takes a lighthearted approach. “With some days off for bad behavior,” he quipped.

The actor and Flockhart, 60, first met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 and began dating soon after. Ford later proposed over Valentine’s Day weekend, and the couple married in New Mexico in 2010.

Looking back on his past, Ford admitted he first married too young. “I was married at 23, which should be illegal,” he said. He was previously married to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, and later to screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 until their divorce in 2004.

The 1923 star is also dad to sons Benjamin, 58, and Willard, 56, whom he shares with Marquardt, along with son Malcolm, 37, and daughter Georgia, 35, whom he welcomed with Mathison.

He began dating Flockhart after meeting at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002. The following year, Ford declared, "I'm in love," in an interview with Hello! magazine.

Ford then adopted Flockhart's son, Liam, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2001, as the couple married in 2010.