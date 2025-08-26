Blake Lively chooses quiet family time on special day amid legal battle

Blake Lively spends birthday with family amid legal battle

Blake Lively is spending some quality time with her family during her birthday.

As per a report by People, a source revealed that the actress, who turned 38 on Monday, August 25, is currently focusing on her close ones and shifting to quieter life.

The Gossip Girl alum has been "having a great summer. It’s mostly been about family time."

Blake, who shares three daughters and a son with husband Ryan Reynolds, also "traveled as a family," the insider noted.

Another source said her birthday celebration would also be family focused, adding, “She’s grateful for Ryan’s support over the past year.”

The first tipster further noted that Lively was "looking forward to some quiet time with her family.”

“Spending time with Reynolds and their four kids unwinds her. She focuses on this.”

The celebration came after Lively landed her first role, in The Survival List, after her ongoing legal with her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

On August 21 Lionsgate announced that she will produce and star in an action rom-com.

For the unversed Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and retaliation. However, he has dismissed the claims. A trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Back in June, Lively took to social media to addresss the legal fight writing, "Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us."

"With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you," she added at the time.