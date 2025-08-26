 
Lil Nas X walks free from custody after shocking felony charges

Lil Nas X released after pleading not guilty to felony charges

August 26, 2025

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty in felony case as released from jail
Lil Nas X pleads not guilty in felony case as released from jail

Lil Nas X walked free out of jail on Monday, August 25, after spending the weekend in custody.

The rapper, who was born in Montero Hill, was in custody since August 21 in Los Angelos with charges of misconduct after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

He was also hospitalized for a possible overdose, however a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department was unable to confirm.

As per District Attorney's Office of L.A, Lil Nas X denied the four felony charges in court on August 25, via People.

The charges includes three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

He was released on $75,000 bail.

The judge has ordered the Old Town Road star to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week.

Police said they believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the arrest.

But Lil Nas attorney Christy O'Connor told Associated Press it was too soon to know for sure as results have not come back.

She described the situation as “an absolute aberration in his life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

