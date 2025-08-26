Zoe Kravitz spotted getting close to Harry Styles: Source

Harry Styles’ outing with Zoe Kravitz sparks dating rumors

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles appear to be more close than just friends.

Last week following the promotions of the Blink Twice actress' new movie Caught Stealing, the two stars were caught were spotted showing PDA in London.

As Deuxmoi reported on August 25, Zoe and Harry were seen locking lips after the event.

According to a recent report by People, a source revealed that Harry and the Blink Twice actress are hanging out together.

“He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run,” the insider said.

A day earlier, the pair were also caught on camera in Rome. A fan taken video is going viral on X posted on August 24, showing the the Big Little Lies actress walking arm-in-arm with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer while strolling on the streets.

After Zoe's broke up from her Blink Twice costar in late 2024 after “they realized they're at different stages in life,” she was linked with Noah Centineo. The two were spotted together multiple times in New York and Los Angeles between February and May.

Styles was most recently dating actress Taylor Russell, but they broke up in May 2024 after less than a year together.