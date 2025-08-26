Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt planning on-screen return?

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt set to star 'Days of Thunder' and 'F1'?

Joseph Kosinski has opened up about filming a movie featuring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt together.

During an interview with Collider, the director candidly discussed his plan about casting them together in a crossover sequel between Days of Thunder and F1.

“A reporter asked me a question and said, ‘If you could make a movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, what would that movie be?'" the American filmmaker began by recalling.

Responding to the most asking question, he said, “And I just kind of threw out this idea that Sonny Hayes comes back to the world of F1 and bumps into his old rival, Cole Trickle, who raced NASCAR in the ’90s, and they cross paths again.”

“I just thought that would be a really great story, but probably impossible to make. Talk about Mission: Impossible. That would be a tricky, tricky film to pull off,” Kosinski noted.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old director shared that he previously tried to reunite them on his 2019 movie, Ford v Ferrari.

“I actually did do a table read for a movie called Go Like Hell, which became Ford v Ferrari. I was developing that with both of them in it for a while, and I did a script read-through at Tom’s house with Brad, the three of us together. So, that was pretty surreal,” Joseph Kosinski concluded.

For those unversed, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt co-starred in the 1994’s movie, Interview with the Vampire, which was over 30 years ago.