Emma Heming Willis makes tearful confession about husband Bruce's condition

Emma Heming Willis gets emotional over fading Bruce Willis trait

Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, tearfully shared she still catches rare flashes of her husband’s personality after his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

On the Tuesday, August 26 episode of Good Morning America, the 47-year-old British model and actress conversed with Diane Sawyer, revealing her family still gets to live moments where her ailing husband shows “warm” flashes of his magnetic personality.

Emma said, "It's his laugh, right? He has such a hearty laugh. And sometimes you'll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk. I just get transported."

With eyes welling up, she admitted, "And it's just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes.”

For the unversed, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. It is a language disorder which affects the ability to communicate. Per Mayo Clinic, “it can impact your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

The Perfect Strangers star went on to note that her husband had something different in him before he was diagnosed with aphasia.

She quipped, "For someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet. And when the family would get together, he would kind of just melt a little bit.”

"He felt a little removed, very cold. Not like Bruce, who is very warm and affectionate. To go in the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary,” Emma Hemming Willis revealed.