Critics share verdict on 'With Love, Meghan'

Critics get honest about 'With Love, Meghan'

With Love, Meghan's second season is here on Netflix, and critics have shared their verdict.



Writing in The Guardian, Lucy Mangan said the show was “so boring, so painfully contrived and so effortfully whimsical that it does become almost fascinating.”

The writer, though, praised the guest appearance of Chrissy Teigen, calling it the “high point” of the show and insisting the celebs making cameos weren’t “paid enough.”

The Times, meanwhile, penned a further critical review, as she called the Duchess of Sussex “a woman in need of some cash.”

Its author, Hilary Rose, said the show was “baffling” as it is “the sweet spot where irrelevant meets intolerable and made her rock back and forth in a darkened room.”

Likewise, Anita Singh in The Telegraph wrote, “With Love, Meghan as tone-deaf because the episode about cocktail-making in Malibu is dedicated to the first responders and victims of the California wildfires.”

She described Meghan as “Montecito Marie Antoinette, a needy host, adding the Suits star is “dropping her Type-A perfection and seeming relatively normal in some self-deprecating and likeable moments."

Despite the critical reviews, Meghan slammed her show's haters during an interview with Emily Chang.

“I knew who I was trying to meet. If you know your audience, you know your demographic, they loved the show. My partners loved the show," she added.

“That’s why they have a Season 2, and why we have more fun coming,” the mother-of-two noted. “Are they saying negative things and then going home and secretly making single skillet spaghetti? Possibly.”

It is relevant to mention that Meghan and Prince Harry inked a deal with Netflix for $100 million in 2020.