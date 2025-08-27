Meghan Markle ‘shamed' over inability to have Prince Harry onboard

Prince Harry’s absence from Meghan Markle’s new show is making headlines.

The Duke of Sussex, who did not appear on the second season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is questioned over his choice to stay away from his wife’s show.

Expert Jennifer Newton tells Mirror: “Despite speaking lovingly and candidly about her husband, Prince Harry (or H as Meghan calls him), there is no cameo appearance from the Duke of Sussex this time around.”

She adds: “In the first series, he memorably turns up at a beautiful garden brunch where he awkwardly waves and tells Meghan she did a great job at preparing all of the food.

“But this time, all viewers are treated to a couple of glimpses of photos with Harry in them, including one from their famous third date to Botswana,” he added.

Newton continued: “There are also details about who said 'I love you' first, an insight into Harry's food likes and dislikes and a rather sweet - if a little soppy - moment where Meghan reveals she had baseball caps made for Harry and his friends for his 40th birthday bash with 'PH 40' on them.”

“But despite all of this detail, there is no appearance from the man himself, which is a shame as he is almost definitely the most famous person she could have had on the show - and surely a 30-second cameo would have been easy to arrange,” she noted.