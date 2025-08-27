Marvel insiders debunk Robert Downey Jr. vs. Ryan Reynolds feud rumors

Reports of tension between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds during the production of Avengers: Doomsday have been dismissed by industry insiders.

Downey is confirmed to play Doctor Doom in the highly anticipated Marvel film.

Reynolds, however, has not yet been announced as part of the cast, leaving his possible return as Deadpool uncertain.

According to Daily Mail, the speculation began after podcaster Joe Rocha claimed that two “pretty big actors” had clashed on set following an offhand joke that went too far.

Although Rocha did not name the individuals, online chatter quickly linked the rumor to Downey and Reynolds.

Moreover, the story gained traction across international outlets including the Times of India, Hindustan Times, Express Tribune, and The News.

However, according to People, sources close to the production insist there is “zero bad blood” between the two stars, who have actually “never met in person.”

A separate insider told TMZ that while the pair have not interacted face-to-face, they are acquainted and on friendly terms.

Additionally, their lighthearted relationship was previously on display during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when they exchanged playful jabs at a Russo brothers’ charity event.

At one point, Downey sent Reynolds a video message saying “Eat me,” to which Reynolds cheekily responded with footage of himself eating a cookie decorated with Downey’s face.

Furthermore, Reynolds has fueled Marvel speculation in recent weeks after sharing an Instagram post featuring the Avengers logo, sparking fan theories that he might appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

His last Marvel outing was the 2024 box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine, co-starring Hugh Jackman, as per the publication.

Downey, meanwhile, is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new chapter—trading in his iconic Iron Man armor to take on the role of supervillain Doctor Doom.