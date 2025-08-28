Prime Video issues strong support amid hate for its show

Prime Video backs 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' cast

The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the hit shows of Amazon Prime Video. However, the series cast faced toxic behaviour from some fans.



This is because the teen drama, based on Jenny Han's books, depicts a love triangle among the characters Belly Conklin, Jeremiah Fisher, and Conrad Fisher.

Emotionally invested in the characters, the show sparked debate on social media, which often reportedly slides into toxicity.

Amid this, the streamer shared a clip on TikTok as season three is a few episodes away from ending, stating, "The Summer I Started Acting Normal" as its caption read, "The show isn't real, but the people playing the characters are."

It's not the first time Prime Video has stated support for the series cast; the streamer previously doubled down on its strict stance against hatred and bullying directed at the actors.

Likewise, Jenny, who is also the series creator, in a post on Instagram, urged fans to be respectful, “I know fans of the show are passionate and no one has bad intent, but even in jest, posting images of a woman being slapped or choked is not funny."

The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming on Prime Video.