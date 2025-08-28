Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's shocking wedding plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans have been revealed.

On Wednesday, an insider revealed to Page Six that the pop sensation and the NFL star plan to have a "casual" and "private" ceremony with family and close friends when they eventually exchange vows.

"It will be more casual than people think," the source told the outlet a day after the couple announced their engagement.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, via a joint Instagram post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the newly engaged couple penned alongside several photos showing Kansas City Chiefs star Travis proposing to Taylor.

Recently, Travis' father, Ed, spilled shocking details about his son's proposal to Taylor.

Speaking to News 5 Cleveland, Ed Kelce revealed that Travis' proposal to the singer "didn't go exactly as planned."

He shared that the professional player wanted to make a proposal to Taylor a "big and special event."

“He was going to put her off 'til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” said Ed.