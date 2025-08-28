Bruce Willis' wife reveals difficult decision made during actor's dementia journey

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has revealed the "hardest decision" she's had to make after the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In an ABC's special titled Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey that aired on August 26, Emma shared that the Die Hard actor now lives in a separate home.

The mother of two said that his husband now lives in a single-story home with his round-the-clock caregivers.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far,” said Emma. “But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters."

"He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," continued Bruce's wife.

The model, who shares two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, with Bruce, further emphasized that she and their daughters are "there a lot" to be with the actor.

“It’s our second home, so the girls have their things there,” shared Emma. “It is a house that is filled with love and warmth and care and laughter."

"It’s been beautiful to see that—to see how many of Bruce’s friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun," she added.

As per Sawyer, the family made the difficult decision to move the Armageddon star into a second home "some time ago."

“I didn’t know if parents would feel comfortable leaving their kid at our home,” said Emma “I isolated our whole family, and that was by design…That was a hard time.”