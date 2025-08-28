Offset opens up on plans to remarry after Cardi B divorce

Offset shares thoughts on marriage after Cardi B divorce

Offset has no plans to remarry following his divorce from Carbi B.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Full Send podcast, the 33-year-old rapper made it clear that he is done with marriage.

When he asked if he would ever consider tying the knot again, Offset replied, "No. It's not for me."

"I've done it. Had three kids with it. It's like a mission that's been complete," he added.

The Open It Up hitmaker further shared that marriage requires sacrifices he no longer feels willing to make.

"You see, I experienced it so I've already done it," he reiterated.

When asked if he would recommend others get married, the rapper replied, "No."

"I would tell you don’t get married," said Offset. "I would say, unless you're cool with changing your life entirely."

"You got a partner that's different. Especially when it's written and it's a real thing. Like is this partner's different?" he added.

For those unversed, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, after seven years of marriage.

The exes welcomed three children during their romance.