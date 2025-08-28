Meghan Trainor steps out at 'The Paper' premiere after major transformation

Meghan Trainor turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of The Paper on Wednesday, showcasing her slimmed-down figure and new look following her weight loss journey and recent breast augmentation.

According to Daily Mail, the Grammy-winning singer arrived at the Harmony Gold Theater in a black-and-white romper with a plunging neckline and sparkling bow belt, paired with black heels.

She styled her platinum blonde hair in a curly updo with face-framing tendrils and completed the look with soft, natural makeup.

Moreover, Trainor was accompanied by her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, who affectionately kissed her on the red carpet while dressed in an all-black ensemble.

The All About That Bass hitmaker recently revealed she used the diabetes drug Mounjaro to aid her weight loss following her second pregnancy, alongside lifestyle changes including a dietitian-led plan and personal training.

Earlier this year, she also underwent a breast lift and augmentation with Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour, telling People magazine the procedure made her feel “more comfortable” in her body than ever before.

Trainor previously shared on Instagram, “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” while also expressing frustration that public attention often fixates on her appearance over her music.

She recently wrapped her 26-date Timeless tour, which grossed over $14 million, and continues to emphasize body positivity and self-love in her music.

The Paper, a new sitcom from the creators of The Office, debuts September 4 on Peacock, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.