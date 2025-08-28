Prince Harry's takes a conscious step back from Meghan Markle

Experts weighs in on Prince Harry’s decision to stay ‘far far away’ from ‘With Love, Meghan’

Prince Harry’s decision not to appear on season 2 of With Love, Meghan has caused a number of people to question his reasons.

The biggest being former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She spoke to The Mirror while noting the difference from season 1 vs season 2.

For those unversed, in the final episode of season one, Prince Harry made a cameo in the final episode where a dinner party was hosted for friends and family.

Now, Ms Bond feels, the reason he did not attend season 2 is because “They are going their own ways now” and its evident from the fact that “Harry has taken a conscious step back and this is Meghan's thing.”

“The influence celebrity social media path wasn’t Harry,” the expert also went as far as to say. “He's doing things which are quasi royalty, the sort of stuff he was comfortable doing in his previous life.”

In regards to his wife, Ms Bond also admitted, “I think [Meghan's] probably feeling a lot stronger now back in her home country and her own patch, and talking her own sort of California speak.”

As it stands, “she’s better rooted and happier and dealing with things in a more resilient fashion because of where she was.”