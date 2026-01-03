Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis exposed truth about her marriage

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis might have broken her inside and rocked the palace, but it exposed the biggest truth about her marriage.

Royal experts believe Princess Catherine's cancer changed Prince William's mind and their relationship for good.

The horrific diagnosis brought the future monarch closer to his wife. William even turned into Kate's life saving pill amid her health struggles and family challenges.

The mother-of-three's announcement about cancer in March 2024 sent shockwaves across the globe as she revealed that she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The upsetting update reduced hundreds of fans and friends to tears. It also appeared to be a bombshell for William, who never stepped away from his partner until they defeated the disease.

Kate delighted fans as she revealed that she was cancer-free in September 2024, confirming in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission.

The couple had previously endured alleged marital difficulties. But their relationship appears to be stronger than ever during the difficult time at the family.

"There were ongoing rumours at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed," Pelham Turner, former royal photographer, told Fox News Digital.

Kate's illness served as a powerful reminder for William of how central she's to his life and rebuilt the emotional connection between the two.

"William has been known for his outbursts and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled," Turner said.

"And that is why decisions were made such as their quieter living accommodation rather than a palace to try and lead a normal family life have become their focus," he added.

Some royal insiders and Palace aides also agreed that the two appeared more emotionally connected than before. Their relationship, focus on family and each other behind closed doors helped them cope with the alrming situation.

Since then William has become increasingly transparent, marking a shift from the past.