Prince William's heartbreaking concern for uncle Andrew

Future monarch William's concern for Andrew grows behind the closed doors

William, the heir to the British throne, has remained in the headlines since his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost his prince and duke titles along with other patronages last year.

There were claims that William drew a much harder line than the monarch when it came to dealing with the former prince. He allegedly wanted to "freeze out" his disgraced uncle.

It has been widely reported that William was at the forefront of the decision to push Andrew out of public life.

However, royal expert Kate Mansey for The Times has shed new light on the internal dynamics of the House of Windsor over the scandal.

"In the whole sorry saga, William was often painted as the tough guy urging his father to put his foot down," Mansey wrote.

"This image of ruthless William was, I’m told, wide of the mark."

The expert claimed that whilst William backed his father's decision to take away the trappings of Andrew's royal status, he was not playing a central role in the matter.

The expert went on to claim: "Instead, the future King was worried about his uncle amid the controversy.

"If anything, William was deeply concerned for his uncle’s mental health and how Andrew would cope after everything was taken away," according to Mansey.

He also admitted that William realised that while Andrew had always denied any wrongdoing, he still supported his father’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles.