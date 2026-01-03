Prince William, Kate overcome crucial challenge ahead of milestone

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking a strong front in the royal family as they are set to mark an important personal milestone.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who hold a significant position in the firm, had to deal with a difficult time for the last two years following the health battle of Princess Kate.

Given that Prince George was set to step into the spotlight with his royal duties and the major changes that their family was to go through, the couple was rocked by the news of the Kate’s cancer in 2024. Despite the hardships, royal experts believe that William and Kate have come out stronger.

“It’s been challenging,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine. “They have stuck together through awful times, and have become even more tightknit.”

Prince William and Princess Kate, who will be marking their 15th wedding anniversary in April this year, “look more united today than ever”.

Katie explained that the royal couple have “a proper partnership” and their marriage is based on “friendship, love and mutual respect”. She noted that they have been “to hell and back” since 2024’s diagnosis, but they look “very, very strong together and they are clearly very in love”.

She stressed that going through cancer can make or break a couple and William has changed in this course of time and been more open. He “movingly and openly” spoke about his love for Kate and acknowledged her struggles during this time.

“He didn’t know if he was going to lose his wife and the mother of his children, and that is an awful place to be,” Kate said of William.

The future king and queen have a key task set for them this year with their royal engagements. According to palace sources, they are supposed to “spotlight on the unsung heroes of the UK”. Their partnership will come in handy as they work towards their goal.