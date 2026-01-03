Meghan Markle advised to 'stay in her lane' to avoid mess-up

Meghan Markle can not achieve what she wants if loses focus, consistency, decipline and patience, according to axperts.

Experts believe 2026 could be a defining year for the Duchess of Sussex, urged her to “stay in her lane” if she hopes to achieve lasting success.

2025 appears to be a year of a fresh start of her career as she launched a number of projects, including her lifestyle brand As Ever, a short-lived podcast, and a Netflix series, all of which have kept her firmly in the public eye.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede believes the coming year represents a pivotal moment for Meghan Markle. Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said that 2026 could act as a reset point, provided the Duchess refines her strategy and commits to a clearer direction.

“From a PR point of view, 2026 feels like a pivotal reset year for Meghan,” Mr Ede explained.

“For maximum success, she should focus on two things: consistency and credibility,” he continued.

The expert advised her to chose one or two core areas to concentrate on. Whether that’s philanthropy, female entrepreneurship, or simply being a celebrity with a brand, adding: "She needs to commit to it long-term without constantly reframing her narrative.”

Although Meghan has yet to publicly outline her plans for the year ahead, it is widely believed that her primary focus will be on expanding her As Ever lifestyle brand.

The venture has resonated strongly with her fan base and may offer the stability and clarity experts believe she needs.