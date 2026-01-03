Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fresh team crisis mystery explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making efforts to keep their simmering crisis under wraps but the back-to-back staff exit is only giving rise to the mystery.

According to the past reports, speculation suggests that the reason why staff doesn’t stick around for long is because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are difficult bosses and often create a toxic environment, especially Meghan.

The latest blow for the Sussex brand came from their 11th publicist Meredith Maines, who also happened to be the most distinguished so far with unprecedented approach to the PR strategy. It was followed by the exit of James Holt, their most loyal aide and the one who helmed their Archewell Foundation, now renamed to Archewell Philanthropies.

However, both former aides made glowing statements for the Sussexes, which has led experts to believe there is another, and very simple, reason behind the mass exodus.

There is definitely something wrong in the Sussex PR machine and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes it has more to do with their own confusion.

She explained any publicist for Harry and Meghan has a complex job. She told The Mirror, “Their ‘brand’ such as it is, seems confused.”

Bond quoted Oscar Wilde with some apt edits: ‘To lose one (of your key members of staff) may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.’

The expert noted that it is not clear whether Harry and Meghan want to be “philanthropists or celebrities or influencers or TV producers or Royals craving privacy”. No one can tell whether they want to be on the front pages or do they want to be left alone which could understandably frustrate a publicist.

The strategy is “seemingly scattered brand and convoluted PT strategy” which is causing them more trouble than possibly their alleged diva behaviour.