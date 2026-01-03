King’s office shares positive update after ‘severe’ warning for public

King Charles is maintaining his precautious stance regarding a serious matter concerning the public and his beloved home in Scotland.

A sever warning was issued regarding snow by the Met Office UK for the Balmoral estates. There was a prediction of “heavy snow showers” which would become “more frequent” and merge into longer spells.

This would cause the public much inconvenience which led to the decision to keep late Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite royal home closed until Sunday. However, the Castle issued an update for the public as hopes for a better weather was seen.

“Balmoral remains closed to the public today (Saturday 3 January) due to winter weather conditions and an active weather warning,” the announcement said on Saturday. “We plan to re-open on Sunday 4 January at 11am, weather permitting.”

They noted they any more details regarding the opening would be shared with the public through its official platforms. It surmised with a thoughtful touch, “Take care and stay safe”.

Meanwhile, King Charles remains at Sandringham House at his Norfolk estate following the Christmas celebrations with the whole family. Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly on holiday with their children abroad during this time.

It is unlikely the King and Queen Camilla or any of the other members of the royal family would be visiting Balmoral in the snowstorm. The royals are anticipated to gather there for their summer break, as per the annual tradition set by Queen Elizabeth.