Prince William makes one decision as King in waiting to change George's royal succession

Prince William makes a decision for Prince George that threatens to change George’s Succession completely

August 28, 2025

Prince William is said to have made a decision regarding his eldest son, one so large that it might change the way for royal succession for generations to come.

Royal author Robert Lacey is the expert that revealed it, during an interview with People magazine.

The expert began by saying that the ‘decision’ revolves around keeping Prince George’s royal destiny under wraps.

“He really has had a period of a normal childhood,” the expert was quoted saying.

“William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment.”

And “it shows special care and thoughtfulness — it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown.”

Because even though “William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That’s key. His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it,” the expert concluded by saying.

Even a palace source chimed in, and said, "They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles.”

