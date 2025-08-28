Prince Harry's accused of ulterior motives against King Charles

Prince Harry has ulterior motives towards his father King Charles

Accusations have come flooding in against Prince Harry, accusations grave enough to accuse him of having ulterior motives in his reconciliation efforts.

The whole thing has been revealed by a well placed source that is close to the Royal Family.

While speaking to RadarOnline they revealed that there are some fears pertaining to Prince Harry. They arose after he and the monarch sat for their first chat in months, via their communications secretaries in a members-only club in London.

While the source did clarify “of course Harry cares about his father and worries about him.” Decisions were made and “He's been kept in the dark about Charles' health status.”

All because “there are suspicions Harry's main motivation is to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security,” the insider added near the end.

For those unversed, Prince Harry had been fighting a case against the Home Office for taxpayer funded security for a number of months, but his last attempt was an appeal which ended the same way.

At the time Sir Geoffrey said, “The duke was in effect stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by Ravec. Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate,” according to The Sun.