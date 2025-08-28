Lengths Prince William has gone to for Prince Harry come to light

Insider exposes the lengths Prince William has gone to for Prince Harry

Prince William’s consistent attempts, over the years, for his little brother’s sake have just been exposed by a well placed source.

The insider in question spoke to RadarOnline about everything.

They were even quoted saying, “William has always bent over backwards for Harry. Time and again, he put himself in uncomfortable positions just to make things easier for his younger brother.”

This comes amid reports that despite King Charles’ desire for reconciliation, Prince William remains apprehensive towards his younger brother.

Leaked funeal plans for the King also showed efforts made to make Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet front and center for the procession and events.

According to the source, the reason for the Prince of Wales’ hesitation now is because “that generosity has not been repaid, and you can see why he feels exhausted by it now.”

Even a separate source chimed in and echoed similar sentiments, doubling down. “For years, William played the peacemaker,” the source said. “He smoothed things over when Harry clashed with the family and adjusted plans so Harry wouldn't feel sidelined. That came from real brotherly love, but after so many public attacks, his patience is wearing thin.”