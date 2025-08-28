Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit comes under the radar: ‘In a perfect world'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit from royal life gets revisited

An expert has just tugged at heartstrings by recalling how different things could have been for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in “a perfect world.”

Podcaster and culture critic Kristen Meinzer is that persona in question, and she just sat down with Express UK and addressed why she feels the Firm ‘failed’ the Sussexes.

The conversation also featured candid talks about the couple’s possible return as well as the commentator’s own thoughts.

It began with her taking a trip down memory lane to the day the Sussexes moved across the pond

“In a perfect world, he and Meghan would have been able to do what Edward and Sophie did early on in their marriage - pursue their own passions while also serving the crown,” she said.

“But the Queen did not grant Harry and Meghan the same opportunity, nor did the institution treat the racism Meghan faced with the seriousness it warranted.”

However, what’s also important to note, in the eyes of the commentator is that “Charles is not his mother. And if he arranged for their duties to have both some flexibility and a great deal of safety, I think Harry and Meghan would certainly consider accepting the opportunity.”

As of right now the Duke is living with Meghan Markle, and his two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito USA.

Moreover, the commentator didn’t end there either, instead she offered her own two cents too and said, “I think Harry would love to return to the UK, at least part-time. He wants to spend time with his UK friends and family. He wants his wife and children to know and love his homeland.”

“That's why he's been trying so hard to reinstate the security that Charles took away. He wants to spend time there, but he wants to do so safely.”

What is pertinent to mention regarding the security row that Prince Harry ended up losing his appeal against the Home Office for taxpayer funded security a few months prior.

She also offered some hope about a potential return by referencing the seemingly cordial arrangement that were ironed out with Frogmore Cottage after thousands were invested in its renovations for Prince Harry’s wedding.

About it, Ms Meinzer said, “Considering they renovated Frogmore Cottage to their specifications, paid for all the renovations out of their own pockets, and signed a multi-year lease on the property, I think it's safe to say that it was always their hope to make the Cottage their UK home.”

“Of course, we know that Charles terminated that lease, with the plan of putting Andrew there, but he's never followed through on that plan. So I do hope it would someday be Harry and Meghan's, should they want it.”