Prince Harry set to visit UK on Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary

Prince Harry returns to UK on Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary

Prince Harry is all set to make his return to the United Kingdom for the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex, who does not often heads back to the UK after leaving behind his royal duties, will attend a WellChild charity bash on Monday, September 8, which will mark the third death anniversary of the late Queen.

It is expected that Harry will have meetings with charities and patronages and will also speak at the charity awards.

Notably, this trip will be the first since the Duke of Sussex lost a public court battle with the Home Office over his security.

In April this year, Harry told Daily Telegraph that the three-and-a-half-year legal battle "mattered" more than his privacy fights with the press and said he was "singled out" when his royal protection was taken away after Megxit.

He also noted that removing his security was a plan to make him and Meghan Markle return to Britain.

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex went back to the United Kingdom for a two-day hearing at the court of Appeal in London.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and his wife, Markle, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, now reside in Montecito, California.