Meghan Markle continues to attract A-list attention 

Meghan Markle is making headlines with her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan"

August 28, 2025

Meghan Markle continues to draw high-profile celebrity supporters on social media as her post-royal career gains momentum in California.

The Duchess of Sussex has amassed over 4 million followers on Instagram since debuting her account earlier this year, with notable names including Zoe Saldana, Maren Morris, Kris Jenner, Alexandra Daddario, Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai among her supporters.

Tennis icon Serena Williams recently joined Markle's growing list of celebrity followers, reportedly after the release of the second season of Markle's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan."

Since relocating to California with Prince Harry following their departure from royal duties, Markle has successfully cultivated relationships within Hollywood's elite circles. 

Her Netflix projects and other media ventures have generated significant buzz among entertainment industry figures.

Her ability to maintain relevance and attract A-list attention demonstrates the continued interest in her post-royal endeavors.


