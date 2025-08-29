 
Meghan Markle bosses upset with Netflix show numbers

Meghan Markle Netflix show numbers are a disappointment for streaming bosses

Eleen Bukhari
August 29, 2025

Meghan Markle’s show has disappointed Netflix, says an insider.

The second season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ that is currently released on the streaming giant, is branded bland by the audience.

“People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season,” an insider told Parade. “It’s not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do.” 

The source added: “It’s not the success they wanted it to be.”

This comes as Meghan herself spoke about criticism around her show in a conversation with Emily Change.

The Duchess said: “I think I know who I was trying to meet, so if you know your audience and you know your demographic, well they love the show, and my partners love the show and that’s why we have a season two.”

“So I often think of the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making my single skillet spaghetti? Maybe they are. So from my standpoint, the intention of the show was to show more of myself, to share tips that I love in my life, and to have fun,” she noted.

