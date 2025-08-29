Meghan Markle spills beans on modest times with Royals

Meghan Markle admits she was fed up of outdated outfit traditions in the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, in a recent interview, reveals that she faced a hard time adjusting to the inclusion of pantyhose with dresses.

Speaking to Emily Chang for Bloomberg Originals, Meghan said: “It was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time.

“I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the 80s when they came in the little egg. That felt a little bit inauthentic. And that's a silly example, but right now I don’t feel I need to prove anything.”

Further explaining, she said: “It is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you want to dress, and you’re able to say the things that are true, and you’re able to show up in a space really organically and authentically, that’s being comfortable in your own skin.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.