Kate Middleton radio prank: How the royal showed grace after nurse's suicide

Nurse Jacintha Saldanha committed suicide in 2012 in prank call regarding Kate Middleton

August 28, 2025

Kate Middleton: File photo
More than a decade after the death of nurse Jacintha Saldanha, the “Kate Middleton radio prank” continues to resonate on social media as a grim reminder of how seemingly lighthearted stunts can have devastating consequences.

Saldanha, 46, was found dead by suicide on December  7, 2012, three days after transferring a prank call to a colleague at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. 

The Australian radio hosts had impersonated Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince Charles inquiring about Kate Middleton's early pregnancy. 

Confidential details were released during the call, which was later broadcast in Australia.

The tragedy sparked global outrage. At the time, Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” and that their “thoughts and prayers” were with Saldanha’s family. 

Palace officials stressed the royal couple had never complained about the hospital staff and placed no blame on the nurse.

Online, the case is still cited when discussing media ethics. 

Many users recall the prank as a cautionary tale, while highlighting the compassion shown by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who expressed sympathy and refrained from criticism at a moment of intense scrutiny.

