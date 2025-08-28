Queen Camilla lauded for commitment to 'real and lasting change'

Queen Camilla: File photo

Queen Camilla has been applauded for her "commitment to real and lasting change" as two of her causes are set to join forces for a new initiative.

In order to promote the healing power of literature for domestics abuse survivors, The Queen’s Reading Room and The Elm Foundation will come together.

According to GB News, The project will encourage book donations and increase grassroots work to support those affected by the abuse, coercive control and sexual violence.

"It is a cause that has long been dear to the Queen, who supports victims through a number of charities," said an article published in the British news outlet.

Founded as a charity by the wife of King Charles in 2023, The Queen’s Reading Room promotes the value of reading and help people connect with literature.

The Elm Foundation, which provides support and refuge accommodation for domestic abuse survivors, has not previously been associated with Camilla but will now work together with her charity.

“This is incredibly moving. I feel very proud that The Elm Foundation has been chosen,” Jennifer Calverley, CEO of The Elm Foundation said.

“Combining two causes, so close to the heart, sends a powerful message that healing is multifaceted and that compassion can be woven through every aspect of support,” she continued.

"Seeing reading and domestic abuse recovery united under one vision is a testament to The Queen’s Reading Room and Queen Camilla’s commitment to real, lasting change,” the charity boos told The Express.



