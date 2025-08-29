Prince William and Prince Harry's rift deepens

There are cracks within Prince William and Harry's relationship as brothers, according to various reports that have previously suggested this.



"As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand," the source shared.

So far, there is reportedly no mending of ties on the cards, as a new report in The Mirror blamed a lack of trust for this.

“The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private," the insider told the outlet.

"For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them," the tipster tattled.

But building the trust would be difficult because, as the source explained, "William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote. "

Unlike the Prince of Wales, King Charles is open to reconciling with his son as he is set to meet him for the first time in 20 months, the report said.

A visit to London is on the cards for the father-of-two on Sept 8 to attend a charity event by WellChild Awards. The date also coincides with the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sources describe the ice-breaking moment as the Duke of Sussex's team and Buckingham Palace officials had an informal peace summit.

“It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen. Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry," the mole squealed.

In light of Charles ' undergoing cancer treatment, the insider said, “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step."

"This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings - it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity," the source noted.



In the end, it is understood in the report that Meghan would not join Harry's expected visit to London.