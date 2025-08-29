Paris Hilton spills beans about a major hairstyle mishap

Paris Hilton recalled the hairstyle mishap that unexpectedly set a trend in the early 2000s.

The 44-year-old star, who was recently named global ambassador for Paul Mitchell, revealed that her signature short haircut of the era was never planned.

In regards to this, Hilton told US Weekly, “I was not paying attention, just on my phone, and I looked up — my hair had been all the way down to my waist — and suddenly it was cut to my ears.”

Shocked by the dramatic chop, she recalled running to call her sister, Nicky Hilton, in tears. “I looked in the mirror and didn’t know what to say. [The hairstylist] asked, ‘Do you like it?’ and I just went to the bathroom and cried.”

Despite her distress at the time, Hilton leaned into the look, adding extensions to style it into a bob.

To her surprise, it soon became a trend, embraced by fans who copied her red-carpet style as she said, “Then everyone started cutting their hair, and I was like, ‘OK.’”

Now a mother of two with husband Carter Reum, Hilton stars in a new Paul Mitchell campaign described as a “love letter to professional hairstylists.”

The shoot sees her in a variety of looks, from sleek bobs to high ponytails, with images set to appear across ULTA Beauty stores nationwide.

Furthermore, Paul Mitchell CEO Michaeline DeJoria said in a statement, “Paris Hilton has been setting trends and breaking boundaries for decades. We’re excited to partner with an icon who not only defines style but also champions purpose.”