Wendy Williams has no plans to return to television, instead focusing on exposing what she calls an 'abusive' guardianship system, with her lawyer revealing she may launch a speaking tour to raise...

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2025

Wendy Williams releases shocking statement about returning as talk show host

Wendy Williams has no plans to return to television as a talk show host, but sources say the former daytime star is considering a nationwide speaking tour to raise awareness about what she views as an “abusive” guardianship system.

In a recent interview with Extra, Williams’ attorney Joe Tacopina revealed that the media personality wants to use her platform to highlight flaws in the court-ordered system that currently controls her affairs.

Tacopina said, “It’s just so unjust, and quite despicable. Wendy has told me, ‘If someone is going to be in this situation, better me with a platform, so I can expose the system.’”

Friends close to Williams echoed that sentiment, noting she has expressed interest in leading panels and public discussions to educate families about the risks of guardianships. 

According to Page Six, an insider revealed, “If there’s one thing Wendy knows how to do, it’s talk. She wants to bring this issue to the stage.”

Moreover, the development came as Williams continues to contest her own guardianship following reports suggesting she has frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, claims she has denied. 

Meanwhile, Tacopina, who has represented high-profile clients including A$AP Rocky and Donald Trump, alleges the report was improperly leaked and stressed that Williams has yet to undergo an independent medical exam.

Williams recently asked reporters during a New York outing, “Do I sound like I have dementia to you?” She added confidently, “I will get out of guardianship.”

