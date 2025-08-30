 
Geo News

Katie Thurston makes surprising revelation about her breast cancer journey

Katie Thurston tearfully revealed her fears of contracting COVID-19 amid her stage 4 breast cancer battle, later assuring fans her test was negative

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2025

Katie Thurston makes surprising revelation about her breast cancer journey
Katie Thurston makes surprising revelation about her breast cancer journey

The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston opened up about the emotional toll of her stage 4 breast cancer journey.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories on Friday, August 29, where she admitted through tears that she feared she may have contracted COVID-19. 

In regards to this, she confessed, “Having breast cancer has you literally Googling everything and questioning everything. I’m exhausted. So exhausted."

Moreover, Thurston explained that she was in her “off week” from treatment, a time when she usually expects to feel better, but instead found herself anxious and overwhelmed. 

Additionally, she said, “Breast cancer just has you, like, freaking out about everything. You’re like, ‘What’s COVID like when you have breast cancer? What’s COVID like when you have low white blood cell counts?’”

To ease her nerves, Thurston shared she had ordered both a COVID test and some ice cream. 

Later, she revealed the test came back negative, writing, “No COVID. Just a tired hypochondriac with breast cancer.”

According to US Weekly, the former Bachelorette first revealed her diagnosis in February 2025 after discovering a lump in her breast. 

By March, the cancer had spread to her liver, placing her at stage 4, as per the publication. 

Despite the gravity of the diagnosis, Thurston has remained optimistic, telling fans earlier this year that her triple-positive status and early detection of liver spots give her hope.

Sabrina Carpenter names special characteristic of ‘Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter names special characteristic of ‘Man's Best Friend'
Kate Cassidy pays emotional tribute to late beau Liam Payne
Kate Cassidy pays emotional tribute to late beau Liam Payne
Emma Willis calls out critics of husband Bruce Willis
Emma Willis calls out critics of husband Bruce Willis
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren totally cool as they start dating new partners: Source
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren totally cool as they start dating new partners: Source
Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking confession about impact of social media
Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking confession about impact of social media
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's pal gives rare insights into couple's sweet relationship
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's pal gives rare insights into couple's sweet relationship
Wendy Williams releases shocking statement about returning as talk show host
Wendy Williams releases shocking statement about returning as talk show host
Here's what Kim Kardashian did to ensure safety of Kanye West kids
Here's what Kim Kardashian did to ensure safety of Kanye West kids