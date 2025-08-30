Katie Thurston makes surprising revelation about her breast cancer journey

The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston opened up about the emotional toll of her stage 4 breast cancer journey.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories on Friday, August 29, where she admitted through tears that she feared she may have contracted COVID-19.

In regards to this, she confessed, “Having breast cancer has you literally Googling everything and questioning everything. I’m exhausted. So exhausted."

Moreover, Thurston explained that she was in her “off week” from treatment, a time when she usually expects to feel better, but instead found herself anxious and overwhelmed.

Additionally, she said, “Breast cancer just has you, like, freaking out about everything. You’re like, ‘What’s COVID like when you have breast cancer? What’s COVID like when you have low white blood cell counts?’”

To ease her nerves, Thurston shared she had ordered both a COVID test and some ice cream.

Later, she revealed the test came back negative, writing, “No COVID. Just a tired hypochondriac with breast cancer.”

According to US Weekly, the former Bachelorette first revealed her diagnosis in February 2025 after discovering a lump in her breast.

By March, the cancer had spread to her liver, placing her at stage 4, as per the publication.

Despite the gravity of the diagnosis, Thurston has remained optimistic, telling fans earlier this year that her triple-positive status and early detection of liver spots give her hope.