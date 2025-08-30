Michelle Williams says her own mom confused her with singer of same name

Michelle Williams mom confused her with singer of same name in hilarious mishap

Hollywood's Michelle Williamses have gotten used to being mistaken for each other.

Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams’ is has suffered the identity swap even at the hands of her own mom.

"Yeah, I've gotten mail for her. She's gotten mail for me. We've been mistaken for each other on lists of people showing up places," Williams (Dawson’s Creek, The Fabelmans) admitted during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast.

She recalled that her mom confused her with the Destiny’s Child singer.

"[The other] Michelle Williams had said that she didn't like the socks and underwear that her mother got her for Christmas," she dished. "And my mom was really upset with me that I didn't like the socks and underwear that she'd gotten me for Christmas."

Currently, the singer is performing in the Broadway play Death Becomes Her. Michelle (the actress) revealed that people think she is the one in the play and they come up to her and say things like "Aren't you going to be late for curtain?"

"And I was like, 'I am not late for curtain,'" she added.

The Manchester by the Sea star also shared that the duo met for the first time recently when she saw the other Williams in Death Becomes Her.

"It was truly the first time," she remarked.

Michelle Williams is currently enjoying the praise for her role in Dying for Sex.

She has received two Emmy nods in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and as a producer for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.