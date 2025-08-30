Taylor Swift calls off wedding?

Taylor Swift: File photo

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26 through an Instagram post featuring multiple photos of the couple.

But, the caption accompanying the post left some fans confused about whether she had also revealed a wedding.

The pop superstar's post included the message: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," prompting widespread speculation on social media about wedding plans and potential guest lists.

However, sources close to the couple clarified that Swift had announced only an engagement, not an immediate wedding.

"Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," a source close to the Kelce family told PEOPLE.

"They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it."

The source added: "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore and they are glad it is out in the open. Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them."

The clarification led some fans to mistakenly believe Swift had called off a wedding, though no wedding had been announced.

The confusion stemmed from interpreting her figurative Instagram caption literally rather than understanding it as an engagement announcement.