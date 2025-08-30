Coldplay issues statement to reschedule London concerts

Coldplay on Saturday it will reschedule the final two London dates of its Music of the Spheres World Tour due to a planned London Underground strike that would prevent fans from reaching Wembley Stadium.

The band said it would be "impossible" to transport 82,000 fans to and from the venue without Tube services, adding that "no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September."

To avoid outright cancellations, the Sept. 7 show will move to Sept. 6, while the Sept. 8 concert shifts to Sept. 12. All existing tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

"Any ticket holders who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket, and are requested to contact their point of purchase before 12:00 BST on Tuesday 2 September," the band stated.

Returned tickets will be sold starting Sept. 3.

The remaining shows on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday will proceed as planned.

"We're very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes," Coldplay said.

Despite the changes, the band will still perform 10 nights at Wembley, breaking the joint record of eight shows held by Take That and Taylor Swift.











