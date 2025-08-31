Kim Kardashian takes help to heal deep scars by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian seeks therapy to heal trauma by Ye

As the marriage with Ye was over years ago, Kim Kardashian is reportedly still left with scars which are deep.

To heal them, Kourtney Kardashian, her sister, advised the Skims mogul to seek therapy.

But apart from traditional methods, sources said Kim also dialled in help from hypnosis, which she used in the past to heal “old trauma".

“Kim’s used hypnosis in the past as part of her therapy, to clear old trauma and she does find it helps,” the tipster tattled.

However, the insider cautioned, “Unfortunately the scars from Kanye are very deep, so this isn’t a one and done sort of healing journey.”

In light of this, Kim, the mole who squealed to the Heatworld magazine, is seeking other helpful tools, too, to guide her on her healing journey.

“She is turning to all sorts of things to try to get through this and she goes twice a week to hypnotherapy right now but may ramp it up because it’s really helping,” the bird chirped.

The mother-of-four is open about dealing with Ye’s erratic behaviour during their marriage.

An example of this happened on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she broke up in tears, saying, she “always will hope to see a glimpse of the man she married.”

“It’s really confusing to me…so different to the person that I married, because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’d do anything to get that person back,” she said at the time.

Kim and Kanye walked down the aisle in 2014, and the pair officially divorced in 2022.