‘Harry Potter' director axes ‘The Cursed Child' adaptation

‘Harry Potter' director Chris Columbus drops plan for ‘The Cursed Child' adaptation

Chris Columbus, the director and producer of Harry Potter just dropped the idea of adapting Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

He insisted that it’s "gotten so complicated" to be attached to the Wizarding World without acknowledging or being implicated by JK Rowling's transphobia.

In his latest interview with The Times, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker clarified that a reunion with the original Harry Potter cast would be "impossible" and would "never" take place.

The Cursed Child, the eighth installment of the Harry Potter series, is set almost two decades after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and revolves around the friendship of Harry’s son, Albus Potter and Draco Malfoy’s son, Scorpius.

"It's never going to happen," Columbus told the outlet.

"It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible,” he further clarified.

"I haven't spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what's going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe, and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast,” Chris Columbus, the Harry Potter director revealed as he ended the conversation about the adaptation of The Cursed Child.