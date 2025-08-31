Punkie Johnson reacts to ‘SNL’ cast shake-up: ‘This is like the departed'

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Punkie Johnson is weighing in on the show’s latest round of departures, which saw several fan-favorite comedians exit the long-running sketch series.

Johnson, who was part of SNL from 2020 to 2024, shared emotional messages on Instagram following the news that Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Heidi Gardner, and writer Rosebud Baker would not be returning.

In regards to this, Johnson wrote under an August 28 post announcing Longfellow's exit after three seasons, “Wtf is happening… This is like The Departed.”

While referring to him as her “sexy handsome work husband,” she added, “I love you so much… I’ll call you. Welcome back outside baby… I’ll see you out here soon.”

Moreover, Johnson also sent well wishes to Devon Walker, who confirmed his own departure with a candid Instagram post reflecting on his three years with the show.

She wrote, “Welcome back Dev. It’s fun outside baby… love u.”

For Gardner, whose exit after eight seasons surprised many fans, Johnson gushed, “Ahhhhhh Lawd not my Heidi. This probably the biggest surprise of this ‘shake up.’ Heidi you are my shining star… CONGRATULATIONS HEIDI… YOU ARE AN SNL LEGEND FOR LIFE.”

Additionally, the comedian expressed particular shock at Emil Wakim’s departure after just one season, commenting, “You beautiful man… this is a shocker to us all I’m sure. We should stand at the doors of 30 Rock and act a fool for you.”

Furthermore, Johnson herself left SNL at the end of Season 49, describing her decision on the Fly on the Wall podcast as “a neutral thing,” admitting she had questioned her fit on the show a season earlier.

The cast shake-up comes ahead of SNL’s landmark 51st season, which is set to premiere this fall.