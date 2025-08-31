'Mickey Mouse Club's former star reveals how she struggled after the show

Nikki DeLoach gets honest about the dark side of film industry

Nikki DeLoach, erstwhile Mickey Mouse Club star, has opened up about the hard years after the show.

On the Sunday, August 24 episode of the Blonde Highlights Podcast, the 45-year-old American actress reflected on her time on The Mickey Mouse Club and how her life changed after the show, stating that she struggled to pay her bills while witnessing her Disney castmates Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, JC Chasez, and Christina Aguilera reaching the heights of fame.

DeLoach admitted she could not compare herself to the show’s other actors when she was working diligently to make her name in the world of entertainment.

She said, "My idea of the word success changed the longer I was out of Hollywood. I came out of the Mickey Mouse Club and my peers became the most famous people in the world when I was struggling to buy produce.”

The Trail star added, "It was really hard because I was like, 'Wait, God' — I'm a big faith person — I was like, 'Did you forget about me? I'm just as talented. I work just as hard.’ Like, how is it that every single one of my friends, Britney, Justin, Ryan, Christina, like they all, you know, became so successful so fast?"

"So, my relationship to this industry had to change a lot. And I will say that 'failure' probably was the key to being a very grounded quote-unquote 'normal person,’” DeLoach noted.

Moreover, the Awkward actress confessed her relationship with her self-esteem was “very unhealthy” and that she took years to feel proud of her career.

"The industry does that to you. It tells you that you're only important when you're working. People only want you when you're working. And that is true. That's how this industry treats you. It can really do so much damage to you spiritually, mentally, and emotionally,” Nikki DeLoach quipped.