Heavy rainfall to hit Islamabad, Punjab districts from Sept 1

Residents inspect the remains of damaged property after water levels receded along the right bank of the Ravi River, following recent floods caused by monsoon rains, in Lahore, Pakistan August 31, 2025. — Reuters

Heavy downpours expected in Punjab districts, Islamabad.

Widespread rainfall may trigger urban flooding.

Head Marala water level rising, increasing flood risks.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday warned of “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in most parts of Punjab and Islamabad from September 1 to 3, cautioning that it could worsen the flood situation in the province.

In its alert, the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the disaster response body listed Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad among the districts at risk.

Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan may also be affected.

The authority said rising water levels at Head Marala could add to flood pressures.

Residents of low-lying and vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid crossing flooded streams, nullahs, bridges, and submerged roads.

The NDMA issued directives to local administrations to keep drainage machinery ready and ensure protective measures. Citizens have been urged to follow safety guidelines and avoid unnecessary movement in high-risk zones.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, a well-marked monsoon low is present over northwest Rajasthan, while a strong trough of a westerly wave lies over the northern parts of the country.

It stated that "widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall", along with torrential downpours, were expected at scattered locations over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas (Upstream of Ganda Singh Wala), Ravi, and Chenab, as well as in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat divisions in the next three days.

The downpuurs may generate very high flows in the said rivers and its associated nullahs besides producing urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat divisions.

At least 33 people lost their lives, and more than 2 million were affected as severe flooding continues to inundate vast areas of Punjab, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said earlier today.

Providing further details on the damage and ongoing relief efforts, the PDMA chief said that 2,200 villages have been inundated, while 750,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas.

More than 840 people have been killed in various flood-related incidents across the country since late June, while also causing widespread damage to infrastructure and properties.

As Pakistan battles unprecedented floods, concerns are mounting over India's refusal to adhere to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), with allegations surfacing that New Delhi has failed to uphold its critical duties regarding timely flood warnings.