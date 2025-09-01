'Star Wars' star gives 50 years worth of marriage advice

Mark Hamill, wife, Marilou, share marriage advice

Marilou has been the spouse of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill for nearly 50 years. To continue for this long, the star’s spouse, also a dental hygienist, says, “Don't sweat the little stuff.”



She continues, “And also, go in knowing you're not going to change anyone. So you have to accept their quirks and their behavior.”

Her husband likewise says it’s both about "acceptance as well as communication. I just think that when you find the right one, the odds are against you.”

He tells People, “But if you do get lucky, you just have to hang on and be grateful that you were able to find that one.”

Meanwhile, the pair had to leave their home in the Big Rock neighborhood in Malibu during the recent L.A. fires.

Big Rock Burning, a documentary in which the couple served as executive producers, documents their experience.

“I had planned to stay, and I was really angry when we finally left that I didn't stay," Mark's wife shares in an interview with the same outlet.

She adds, “After a few days, I think I thought, ‘Well, I'm kind of glad I didn't.’ Just because I wasn't worried about dying. I was more worried and thankful that I didn't breathe all those toxins."

Big Rock Burning is out.