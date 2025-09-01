Robin Wright reveals real reason why she left US for England

Robin Wright opens up about her choice to leave the USA

Robin Wright has no regrets about her decision to leave the USA for England.

The 59-year-old actress opened up about her choice to leave the USA in a new interview with The Times.

"It’s liberating to be done," the House of Cards alum told the outlet. "Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 percent of what you wanted."

Robin revealed that she decided to move to England a few years ago, when she met her boyfriend, Henry Smith.

"America is a s---show," said The Princess Bride actress, who was born in Texas and raised in California.

Robin further told the outlet that she and her British-born Australian boyfriend are renting a property on the English seaside.

"I love being in this country," she said of England. "There's a freedom of self here."

"People are so kind. They're living. They're not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That's most of America. Everything's rush, competition and speed," continued Robin.

The Here actress added that her decision to move to England was partially influenced by the noise of Los Angeles.

"Everyone's building a huge house, and I'm just done with all that — I love the quiet," said Robin.