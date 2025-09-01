Why Tommy Fury calls daughter Bambi his 'lucky charm'?

Tommy Fury’s toughest race yet ends with the sweetest surprise

Molly-Mae Hague flew to France this weekend to support boyfriend Tommy Fury during his 100km triathlon.

The 26-year-old Love Island star gave a sweet surpeise to her boyfriend by suddenly appearing on the sideline cheering for him with their two-year-old daughter Bambi, in a now deleted Instagram post.

In the sweet video, she waved as Tommy ran towards the finish line, later sharing a cute moment with him after the race.

Tommy admitted he was shocked to see them both during his tough challenge.

“My race highlight... I was half way through the run, looked up and thought I was hallucinating,” he wrote.

“My girls came out to surprise me!!!! I needed this so much. Just made me want to keep moving so I could get to the end quicker and see them.”

The boxer ended his marathon while cuddling Molly and carrying his daughter as he collected his medal

He called his baby girl his "lucky charm."

Tommy also shared that Bambi's name name was printed in gold on the front of his helmet.

The proud dad later shared that the most hardest part of the challenge was the swim. "The current was against me and the wind was so strong. The waves were making it so hard to breath, I think I swallowed half of the French Riviera,” he shared.

Molly sweetly commented under the post, "Proud!!!”