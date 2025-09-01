'Yellowstone' star Cole Hause recalls his craziest encounter with fans

'Yellowstone' star Cole Hause opens up on surprising incident with fans

Cole Hause has opened up about his craziest experience with fans.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed an incident with fans that occurred after he rose to fame from filming Yellowstone.

Recalling the craziest incident, he began, “It’s been a little bit … a little bit strange. But for the most part of it, everyone’s been very respectful, but I think when the older ladies get a few drinks in them, they get a little aggressive.”

Revealing the inappropriate behaviour of an old woman, the 2 Fast 2 Furious actor told the outlet, “I’ve had some old women grab my a**.”

For those unversed, Hause’ on-screen character Rip Wheeler is defined by his toughness, fierce loyalty and a surprising capacity for tenderness in his relationship with Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, in the series.

Referring to Wheeler’s chemistry with Dutton, the 50-year-old actor said, “The love that they have for each other. The amount of just loyalty, the honor, the friendship they have on camera — and I have that with Kelly, as well.”

Before concluding, Cole Hause heaped praises over his co-star, saying, “She’s an amazing woman, more importantly than a great actress, and we’ve just had a blast playing these two characters and really pushing the envelope as far as creativity together. So, I’m just proud of that relationship with her.”

Yellowstone series ran from its premiere on June 20, 2018 to its conclusion date on December 15, 2024.