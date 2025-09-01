Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with family home plans

Prince William seems to be following in his late mother Princess Diana’s footsteps as he plans to create a cozy and comfortable home for his family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that she has spent time with both King Charles at Highgrove and the former Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace.

She described Diana’s homes as warm and inviting, with soft colors and comfy furniture and claimed William wants something similar.

"I have spent time with the King at his Highgrove home and with Diana in her apartment at Kensington Palace,” she told The Mirror.

“Both were quite cosy and comfortable. Diana, in particular, had a light touch with the décor: squashy sofas, soft colours and nothing too staid.”

Bond explained that William wants the same relaxed environment for his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

She noted that this is why he doesn’t plan to live in Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace when he becomes king.

"And I think that's the kind of atmosphere William wants his children to grow up in, which is why he's made it quite clear that he doesn't intend to move to Windsor Castle, or indeed to Buckingham Palace, when the time comes for him to become king."

Although Kate has been a working royal for more than ten years, Jennie said she thinks she will be happy to live in a simpler home instead of a grand royal residence, since she didn’t grow up in the public eye like William.

"All of which is probably a great relief for Catherine who, of course, grew up in a ‘normal’ happy family home and would probably hate the idea of living in a huge, draughty, ancient castle, or a palace in the centre of London with nearly 800 rooms,” Bond said.

"There is enough about being royal that must seem seriously odd. At least the place you call home should be somewhere you feel comfortable and comforted."